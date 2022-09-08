Teen seriously injured after car leaves road in Welton Le Marsh
The driver and two other passengers are not seriously hurt
Officers attended a single vehicle collision on Gunby Road, Welton Le Marsh just after 11.20 pm, last evening, Wednesday, 7 September.
The vehicle, a black Fiat Abitha, left the road before it came to a stop. A passenger in the car, a male in his late teens, received injuries described as serious and has been taken to hospital. The driver and two other passengers are not seriously hurt.
The road was closed and remained closed until earlier today.
We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw the vehicle leave the road or has dashcam footage or saw the vehicle travelling on Gunby Road just before 11.20pm to get in touch.
There are a number of ways to get in touch:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 509 of 7 September in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 509 of 7 September