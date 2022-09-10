The Lincolnite tries: New food menu at Hykeham pub

“There is something on it for everyone,” the landlord said.

A landlord in North Hykeham relaunched the main food menu since taking over a local pub, and The Lincolnite took it for a taste test.

Daniel Johnson took over The Harrows Inn on Lincoln Road in July 2020 and also launched his company Johnson Pub Co, of which he is the director. His team of staff at the Harrows Inn also includes Operations Manager Jodie Pedge who is his sister-in-law.

Daniel has since taken over as landlord at three other pubs near Lincoln – The Chequers in Potterhanworth, The Bottle & Glass in Scothern, and the Waggon & Horses in Branston, but he describes The Harrows Inn as his main pride and joy.

The new menu at The Harrows Inn, includes tapas dishes such as prawn, chorizo, and chilli, patatas bravas, brisket and blue cheese, squid rings and lime oil, and hummus, spinach, & olives.

The main dishes include a slow cooked beef brisket burger, with portobello mushroom, blue cheese, and burger sauces, served with hand cut chips, pickled slaw, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

In addition to seven different burgers, there are also steaks and a mixed grill, and pub classics including Lincolnshire sausage and mash, cottage pie, ale battered fish and chips, and the chef’s curry, with vegetation options also available.

Daniel told The Lincolnite: “When we first took over, the plan was always to do food as there isn’t much this end of Hykeham. We feel in this day and age pubs need to serve food and we’re excited about our new menu as there is something on it for everyone.”

Head Chef Nathaniel Toye wanted to create a comforting menu with food that he enjoys cooking, but also with the freedom to add his own flair to the dishes.

The pub also prides itself on holding events including performances from local bands, and karaoke, once a month. Oasis tribute band Headshrinker are due to play at the pub on September 16, with Punch The Monkey on October 7.

The Harrows Inn is open 4pm-11pm on Monday, 12pm-11pm Tuesday to Thursday, 12pm-12.30am on Friday and Saturday, and 12pm-11pm on Sunday.

Food is served Wednesday through Saturday between 12pm and 8pm, as well as Sunday roasts 12pm-4pm on Sunday. A breakfast menu is also available between 10am and 2pm on Saturday.