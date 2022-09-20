Thousands of dead fish found as duck weed plagues Boston river
The Environment Agency is trying to respond to the situation
People in Boston say they have seen thousands of dead fish in the River Witham as a thick green mat of river weed has choked up the main waterway through the town.
The thick green carpet of weed is firm enough for birds to stand on and Richard Bennett from the Canal and River Trust previously said £80,000 a year was being spent on big boats to clear passage through.
Local fisherman Martin Chase told BBC Look North: “On Monday morning (last week) there was dead fish everywhere I scooped some of the duck weed out the way and it was all dead fish.”
The Environment Agency told BBC Look North that warm weather and low rainfall are to blame for the weed build up, but those who use the river say it isn’t being flushed away regularly like it used to be.
The Environment Agency is working with the Canal and River Trust to respond to the situation.