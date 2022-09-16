Trial date set for Boston man who denies multiple charges including three assaults
He entered not guilty pleas to all seven charges
A Boston man who was circulated as wanted by police earlier this year today (Fri) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
Jakob Syroka, 25, formerly of Wellington Road, Boston, faces three charges of assault by beating, three charges of damaging property and one offence of controlling or coercive behaviour.
Speaking through a Polish interpreter, Syroka entered not guilty pleas to all seven charges.
The first charge of assault by beating alleges Syroka tripped a woman up, causing her to fall, and pulled her hair between February 1 and April 1, 2022.
The second charge of assault by beating alleges Syroka slapped and strangled the same victim between March 15 and April 10, 2022.
The third charge of assault by beating alleges Syroka also pushed the same woman on April 10, 2022.
Syroka also denies three charges of damaging property on April 10 relating to a wardrobe door and necklace belonging to the alleged female victim, a bedroom door belonging to a landlord and children’s play equipment, street furniture and flower pots belonging to Boston Borough Council.
He also faces a charge of coercive or controlling behaviour between January 1 and April 11, 2022.
Recorder James House QC adjourned the case for trial and remanded Syroka back into custody.
The judge told Syroka: “Your trial is listed on November 15. It is estimated to last three days.”
Lincolnshire Police asked for assistance to locate Syroka in May this year for the breach of domestic bail matters.