Tribute to South Kesteven councillor who died aged 79

Long-serving Councillor Judy Smith has died, aged 79.

Cllr Mrs Smith had served with South Kesteven District Council for almost 20 years and was first elected to Bourne Town Council in 1999. She served as Chairman from 2016-17, as well as serving as Vice Chairman of the Planning Committee and served a term as Bourne Town Mayor in 2005-6.

South Kesteven District Council Chairman Cllr Helen Crawford, a close friend and fellow Bourne councillor for both SKDC and Bourne Town Council, said: “Judy’s passing will be a great loss to Bourne and its residents.

“She was a lifelong resident of the town and was educated at Abbey Road and at Bourne Grammar School.

“Judy was an example to us all. I feel privileged to have been her friend and colleague for the past six years and I have really enjoyed working alongside her during that time for the benefit of Bourne and in assisting local people facing difficult periods in their lives.

“She worked tirelessly, raising money for good causes over the years such as the Church Hall Christmas Fayre, Bourne in Bloom, whist drives for the Church Hall, the Butterfield Centre, Dyke Village Hall Committee and at coffee mornings for the Skate Park.

“Judy was a member of the town twinning group, and a member of Bourne Abbey Church, helping organise trips for the congregation and so much more. There are many more things that Judy has done for Bourne than I can mention today.

SKDC Council Leader Cllr Kelham Cooke said: “I have known Judy since 2010, when I first worked with her in politics, alongside her late husband John Smith, who served with us as a cabinet member. Together they were great ambassadors for the District and for Bourne.

“I have long admired the way she always made herself available to answer residents’ queries and help out with local matters.

“The wide range of knowledge she was able to apply due to her vast experience will be a loss to the Council and I will miss her personally for her support and for the contribution she was able to make to the lives of residents in South Kesteven.”

Civic flags are being flown at half-mast to mark her passing and a message of condolence will be sent to her family.

The funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed.