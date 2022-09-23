Tributes paid to Queen and distinguished councillors

Emotional tributes have been paid to the Queen and two distinguished figures in Lincolnshire politics.

Minutes’ silence have been held at meetings for Her Majesty, as well as long-serving Councillors Judy Smith and Angela Newton who have recently passed away.

They were described as pillars of the country, Bourne and Spalding respectively.

The summer recess and the Queen’s funeral meant this week was the first time that members have been able to speak about their lost colleagues.

At South Kesteven District Council, Judy Smith was described as the “First Lady of Bourne”.

The former mayor passed away earlier this month at the age of 79, having served as a Conservative councillor continuously since 2003.

Councillor Helen Crawford’s voice was full of emotion as she said: “Judy was a very, very dear friend. Like the Queen, they do not make them like Judy any more. She worked tirelessly for the people of Bourne.”

Councillor Kelham Cooke recalled the “cheeky glint in her eye” and described her as a “fantastic community champion” who had been keen to return to work.

Fellow ward Councillor Philip Knowles said: “She was the First Lady of Bourne, without a doubt. Everybody knew and had had help from her at some stage.”

Councillor Phil Dilks said: “My only regret is that we didn’t bestow on Judy the ancient honourable title of Alderman.”

Independent Councillor Angela Newton passed away recently at the age 76 after a lifetime of representing the people of Spalding.

Silences were held in memory of her at South Holland District Council and Lincolnshire County Council.

Council Leader Gary Porter said in a statement: “Angela’s tireless contribution to South Holland is well documented and the work Angela did in the community was recognised in her being awarded an MBE in last year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.”

The late Queen has also been close to people’s thoughts as the national period of mourning ends.

Councillor Susan Sandall told how she was struck by meeting the Queen while Mayoress of Stamford.

“I could not believe I was chatting with the Queen – she was so warm and welcoming that it was just like speaking with anyone else. It was something that lives on with you for the rest of your life.”

Councillor Ian Selby said: “There’s not enough superlatives in the dictionary to describe Her Majesty.

“I was proud to have been an Elizabethan.”