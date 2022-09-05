Trio arrested after altercation in Grimsby town centre

Two men and a woman are in custody after officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Victoria Street South, Grimsby, at around 11:15pm yesterday (Sunday 4 September).

It was reported that three people who were known to each other were involved in an altercation. One man was taken to hospital for treatment on minor injuries.

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of affray. All three remain in our custody at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 597 of 4 September.