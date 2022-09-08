Trio charged as imitation firearm and police uniform found in Spalding car
A baseball bat and taser were also found
Three men have been charged with four offences following an incident in Spalding.
We received a report that three men were acting suspiciously, and had jumped a fence, in the Spalding Common area. This was reported at 11.03am on 6 September.
The three men made off in a VW Golf and were shortly stopped nearby. The car was searched by officers who found an imitation firearm, taser, a baseball bat and police uniform in the boot.
The following men were arrested and taken to the police station for questioning.
- Thomas Green, 23, of Tollet Street, London
- Rayhan Miah. Aged 23, of Monteagle Avenue, Barking
- Leonardo Sapiano, 24, of Invicta Close, London
They have all been charged with:
- Possession of an imitation firearm
- With intent to cause loss to another to make an unwarranted demand of Crypto Currency from a person
- Possession of a taser
- Intent to deceive, impersonated a special constable or a member of a police force.
All three men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, 8 September.