Two accused of Lincoln River Witham murder appear in court
There will be a further hearing on Friday
Two men charged in connection with the death of a man in Lincoln have been remanded into custody following a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (31 August).
Kaspars Spiridonvos, 41, of Stamp End, Lincoln, and Andrejs Servutas, 43, of Monks Road, Lincoln, have both been charged with murder.
They appeared in court in person this morning.
Spiridonvos has also today been charged with perverting the court of justice.
The victim is believed to be 45-year-old Igors Petrovs, although formal identification is yet to take place. His next of kin are aware and being supported by specially-trained officers.
Both men have been remanded into custody.
There will be a further hearing at a crown court on Friday this week. The exact court location has yet to be determined.