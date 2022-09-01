Two accused of Lincoln River Witham murder appear in court

Residents are determined to keep up the fight against a controversial caravan park which they say would have “no benefit” to their village.

A developer has submitted fresh plans for 65 static caravans on a field in Hogsthorpe near Skegness.

This was cut from the original 108 after an outcry from residents.

However, the downsized plans are proving just as unpopular, with one campaigner predicting that it will attract 700 objections.

Tom Morrissey lives on Mill Lane near the proposed pedestrian entrance for the holiday park.

“We’re not NIMBYs, we just can’t fathom how a caravan park could go here. The roads are terrible and it’s near a dangerous corner,” he said.

“The developer says this will help the village – how? We were told the same thing about another caravan park, and the only thing it has increased is the level of traffic.

“It’s a mile walk from this site to the village along a busy road with no footpath . It’s not safe – after midnight, it’s pitch black.

“I drove lorries for several years – how on earth will they get 18 tonne caravans down these little roads?”

The main entrance for the park would be Sea Lane, and the land is currently fields.

Tom and other residents have been going door to door to rally villagers.

“Around 450 people in Hogsthorpe have already signed up to object to these new plans which don’t make any improvements. There are several hundred from Chapel-St-Leonards as well – we should easily hit 700,” he said.

“We want to show that it isn’t suitable here at all. A caravan park in Fotherby got 180 objections objections recently, but the council still approved that.

“If this application is approved, surely the owner will just come back with another one to extend it. It will be the tip of the iceberg.

“Enough is enough – you will soon be able to walk from Skegness to Mablethorpe on caravan roofs.”

The amended plans from Andrew Clover Planning and Design would see the caravans more spread out and four new ponds created. They say the previous objections have been taken on board.

East Lindsey District Council is accepting comments on the latest plans until September 8.

The plans be viewed and commented on through its website.