Two arrested over racially aggravated assault in Grimsby village

A Lincoln photographer and a woman who travelled from Wellingore in Lincolnshire have described their humbling experiences of visiting The Queen lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

The nation united together on Monday for the state funeral of the UK’s longest reigning monarch Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96.

In the week leading up to the funeral, Janis Tunaley left Wellingore at 5am on September 15 and boarded the first train to London to join hundreds of thousands of mourners in the queue wanting to pay their respects to The Queen.

Also in London was Lincoln photographer Phil Crow, who was part of the press rota allowed into Westminster Hall to photograph the historical scene, and both have described the feelings they felt on the day.

‘Walking out of a Tardis and into a historical scene’

Lincoln photographer Phil Crow said: “When I got down to Westminster it took a while to wrangle my time slot. The logistics dealing with just the media side is a massive operation as the eyes of the world are on this major event. They are doing a fantastic job dealing with press from around the globe.

“The small group I was with were ushered in at a side door. As the door opened it was like walking out of a TARDIS and into a historical scene. I took to the first of my two allocated positions. We were there to record the scene and be onlookers but not to disturb what was happening before us.

“This was quite stressful at one point as I had to climb up a rickety ladder with all my kit! The view is breathtaking and there is a quiet that you would not expect. Only the shuffle of feet and the occasional sob breaks the eerie silence.

“Then the double tap of a sword raises everyones heads and a new detail of soldiers make their way into the Hall to relieve the guard around the Queen’s coffin. Like a well oiled machine, the changeover is flawless to watch.

“If there is one thing the British do well, it’s pomp and circumstance. Even the most cynical could not fail but to be moved. I’ve photographed all sorts of scenarios during my career but this has to go down as one of the most humbling. Even in death She unites the nation.”

Part of the historic queue

Janis Tunaley met her sister at London Bridge station before heading off to find the end of the queue, saying: “Everyone was in good spirits. We were all there with a common goal and happy to do whatever it took to get to Westminster Hall. There was no pushing and shoving, no bad feeling at all – it was just really pleasant to mix with so many people from so many places.”

After reaching Lambeth Bridge in just over three hours, Janis said: “We could see our end goal. I shared a fist pump with a policeman from Barnsley who was seeking fellow Yorkshire people – in the absence of those, Lincolnshire was close enough!”

After another two hours of “zigzagging through the gardens”, they were given the instruction to switch off phones and dispose of any food, with Janis adding: “Security was polite but ruthless.

“Absolutely nothing escaped the beady eyes and searching hands of those tasked to ensure there could be no risk whatsoever. The loss of my chocolate bar, biro and a lipstick seemed a small price to pay!”

Then Janis reached Westminster Hall, an experience she will never forget: “As we entered Westminster Hall through the Cromwell Green entrance and climbed the stairs, all chatter died away. By the time we turned to look down on the expanse of the Hall itself, a hush had fallen. The scene before us was, quite simply, breathtaking.

“It was the colour that struck me first – vibrant purple catafalque, scarlet red and shining gold of the motionless guards’ uniforms, tall black bearskins and barely fluttering horsehair plumes.

“The coffin, adorned with the Royal Standard, the glorious Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre and that stunning wreath of flowers commanded centre stage. In that wonderful Hall, under the ancient, quite stunning oak beams of the roof, it was a tableau of regal magnificence. There was a feeling of reverence and respect that was palpable.

“We were gently directed slowly down the stairs by the Lady and Gentlemen Ushers, immaculate in morning dress, and suddenly there we were. When I turned to face the coffin, for one long moment it was as if there was no-one else there – and those around me said the same afterwards. It was the most natural thing in the world to bow my head and drop a curtsey.

“Moving on to give space to those following, we all took a moment near the door to look back. I instinctively raised my hand to wave and wish “safe journey” – others around me did the same. It was a quite incredible feeling.

“Emerging back into the sunlight and bustle of the street, we looked at each other in mute awe at what had just happened. Six hours of queuing for a few brief seconds but none of us would have done differently. It was our privilege to have been a tiny part of a truly historic occasion and I, for one, am so proud to have been able to be there.”