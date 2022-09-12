Two men die in A16 crash near Boston
The road was closed for around 10 hours
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A16 last night.
We received reports of a collision involving two vehicles – a black BMW 730LD and a black Ford Kuga – just after 10.30pm on Sunday 11 September.
The driver and passenger of the BMW, two men aged 41 and 34, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver and passenger of the Kuga sustained injuries but they are not thought to be life-threatening. They were taken to hospital where they remain.
The A16 at Kirton roundabout and Washway Road was closed just after 11pm to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
It was reopened this morning just before 9am and both vehicles have been recovered.
If you witnessed the collision or captured dashcam footage before or when the collision happened, get in touch. There are a number of ways to contact us.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 409 of 11 September.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 409 of 11 September in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.