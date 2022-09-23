University of Lincoln to donate profits from Imps shirt sponsor to Ukraine
Continuing to offer support to Ukraine
Lincoln City’s new third kit will have the the University of Lincoln this season as front of shirt sponsors – with profits to be donated to the uni’s Ukraine appeal.
Lincoln City Football Club’s new third kit for the 2022-23 season was revealed this month with an eye-catching blend of white and turquoise, with the University of Lincoln logo at the front as a shirt sponsor.
It is the latest partnership display between the city’s football club and university, having been one of the home shirt sponsors last season as well.
This time around, the university has announced that all profits made from the sales of the new shirt to staff and students within University of Lincoln outlets, will go directly to its ongoing Ukraine appeal.
Following the Russian invasion of the Eastern European nation earlier this year, the University of Lincoln has donated funds and raised awareness of the cause to help those affected.
A solidarity stand was arranged outside the Students’ Union back in March, and support and facilities were offered to Ukrainian students to enable them to continue their studies here in Lincoln.
This appeal is already helping close to 50 students and their families affected by the ongoing conflict, providing full tuition fee waivers, accommodation bursaries and welfare support from dedicated university support teams.
Vice Chancellor of the University of Lincoln, Professor Neal Juster, said: “I’m proud of the University’s association with Lincoln City Football Club and delighted profits from the sales of the shirt will support our Ukraine appeal.
“Lincoln is a friendly and welcoming city and that’s been shown in its generosity to those who have made it their home due to the ongoing conflict.
“We’re committed to seeing our partnership with the football club flourish even more in the years to come. Both organisations are such important influences within the region and there is a shared sense of responsibility to our community- and we will continue to carry this focus.”