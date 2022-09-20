Unleash your creativity at Normanby Hall’s free No Limits Festival this weekend

Families can get hands-on with dozens of fun, free activities when the first ever No Limits Festival blasts into Normanby Hall Country Park this weekend!

Brigg-based independent bookshop, The Rabbit Hole, has brought together an action-packed programme brimming with best-selling authors, inspiring illustrators, live theatre, music workshops and much more in a huge celebration of creativity.

The festival will see more than 40 incredible acts appear across seven activity zones, ensuring visitors will enjoy interactive experiences and new sights and sounds around every corner of the award-winning park.

For this extra-special weekend, entry to the park is completely free.

Mama G is well known to thousands of households as one of the pantomime dames in Dame Nation’s run to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year. Her unique, energetic storytelling style is not to be missed.

Multi-award-winning author/illustrator and pandemic phenomenon, Rob Biddulph will also make a special appearance at the festival.

His Guinness World Record Breaking #DrawWithRob videos proved hugely popular, with thousands of families tuning in each week.

Elsewhere across the park, Ruchita Green from Masala Masters will be cooking up a storm in the Victorian Walled Garden.

Ruchita, who has been called the “queen of curries” will show visitors how they can create amazing tasting Indian dishes using seasonal produce.

Entertaining the crowds as they explore the site will be Professor Pumpernickel.

His travelling laboratory offers a concoction of fire, explosions, and mind-bending magic, all designed to inspire the next generation of scientists and superheroes.

The festival will showcase many areas of the park’s stunning 300-acre grounds.

One of the park’s newest additions, the beautiful wellbeing garden, will offer a relaxing environment for forest bathing experiences, for example, while the Regency Dining Room will host a selection of brilliant authors, including historical fiction heavyweights, A.J. West, Jennifer Saint and Annie Garthwaite.

The festival is the perfect chance for families to discover everything Normanby has to offer, and with fun-filled play areas, an on-site 18-hole golf course and the region’s only Go Ape treetop adventure, there is so much to enjoy for children and adults alike.

No Limits is just one of many exciting events people can look forward to at the park this autumn.

On 16 October Normanby hosts a strongman competition for the first time, with athletes taking part in events including the Yoke Run and Atlas Stones for the coveted Battle of the Nations crown.

Looking further ahead, the park’s much-loved Christmas events, including Santa’s Grotto, Breakfast, and Afternoon Tea with Santa all return, alongside the most popular event of the year, the Normanby Christmas Market, on 10 and 11 December.

Find out more about the family-friendly event programme on the Normanby Hall website.