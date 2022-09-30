Vandal-hit Gainsborough park could be ideal football pitch

Previous facilities were all vandalised or removed

Any new park equipment which is installed in a Gainsborough park would end up “wrecked” within months, a councillor has warned.

West Lindsey District Council is seeking government funding to rejuvenate the disused Scout’s Hill.

Its history of anti-social behaviour mean that football facilities would be much more suitable, local leaders say.

The Levelling Up Parks Fund offers up to £85,000 for the creation of parks in disadvantaged areas.

Councillor Trevor Young, the Liberal Democrat representative for Gainsborough South West where the park sits, said he had concerns about the site.

“Originally it had play parks, football pitches and changing rooms. They all got broken, wrecked and vandalised,” he told a council meeting.

“It is one of the riskiest places in terms of personal safety in the entire district. I welcome the aspiration, but they need reality check.

“No young mother is going to take her child up that hill to play facilities in the day. They would fear for their own safety. It’s not a pleasant environment.

“We don’t want a situation where the whole investment would be wrecked in three to six months.

“There is a much better argument for bringing back football pitches. Gainsborough is desperate for facilities, and a collective group would feel much safer than lone people.”

The Corporate Policies and Resources Committee heard that the funding could be used for a variety of park facilities, including sport.

Councillor Matthew Bowles backed the suggestion, saying: “The Lincolnshire FA and Football Foundation are screaming out for football facilities and changing rooms.

“We have lost so many in Gainsborough over the years. Clubs are having to play outside the town.”

There were also concerns about the long, steep path to the park from Sandsfield Lane.

Councillor Mandy Snee said: “The biggest challenge will be making it accessible to all. How will mobility scooters, pushchairs and wheelchairs got up that hill?”

Councillor Jeff Summers suggested that it could be a site for a new CCTV camera to reduce problems.

The committee agreed to put in a bid for the government funding, which is first-come first-serve.