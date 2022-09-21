Video released as police investigate bike theft in Lincoln
Police want to speak to this person in connection with the theft
We are appealing for help to identify the individual in the video after a bicycle was reported stolen from Henley Way in Lincoln.
The theft is believed to have happened just before 4pm on Tuesday 13 September.
The bike is a hybrid between a mountain bike and a road bike, is white with black detailing and has one of the extra handlebars on the right-hand side.
If you know who he is or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, get in touch.
There are a number of ways you can contact us.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 293 of 13th September.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 293 of 13th September in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.