West Lindsey council raise the Red Ensign Flag on Merchant Navy Day

Paying respects to the Merchant Navy’s efforts during both World Wars

Navy personnel and residents joined West Lindsey District Council at a flag raising ceremony today, Friday 2 September, to mark Merchant Navy Day.

Local people were given the opportunity to honour the brave men and women who make up the Merchant Navy for their sacrifices and commitment, and remember those who have been lost.

The ceremony took place outside the Council’s main offices at the Guildhall, Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough.

Merchant Navy Day Saturday became an official day of remembrance on the 3

September 2000, after years of lobbying to bring about the official recognition of the sacrifices made during the First and Second World War by the men and women of the Merchant Navy.

Chairman of the Council, Cllr Angela Lawrence, attended the ceremony and raised the Merchant Navy Day flag.

She said: “It was a great honour and a privilege to be asked to raise the flag today for Merchant Navy Day. It means a lot that we have this day to celebrate the achievements of those who have served, and are still serving.”

West Lindsey District Council’s Assistant Director People and Democratic Services, Emma Redwood, read prayers to those in attendance.

She said: “The flag is a way for West Lindsey District Council to pay tribute to those who served in the Merchant Navy, and for those who still serve and are responsible for most of the UK’s imports, including food and fuel”.

The flag will remain in place for one week outside the Guildhall in Marshall’s Yard.