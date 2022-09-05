Woman and young boy die after car found in pond on Lincolnshire border

Lincolnshire residents are being urged to take stock of their blood pressure in a push to improve the public’s awareness during national Know Your Numbers week (5-11 September 2022)

Councillor Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Adult Care & Public Health, explained: “Having high blood pressure increases your risk of having a heart attack and stroke, and so knowing your blood pressure could save your life. Many people with high blood pressure feel fine, and so you could have high blood pressure and not know it.

“There are many opportunities for people to have their blood pressure checked. For example, if they receive an invitation for an NHS Health Check or have a regular health check because of another long-term condition that they have. Some workplaces and pharmacies may offer blood pressure testing and people can also measure their blood pressure at home using a confirmed accurate and reliable monitor.”

In Lincolnshire, 136,124 people are on a hypertension general practice register (2020/21). This is 16.97% of the registered Lincolnshire population. However, it is estimated that nearly 200,000 people could have hypertension in Lincolnshire because some people have it, without knowing. (In the UK it is thought that 6 million people have high blood pressure and do not know it).

Dr Sunil Hindocha, from Portland Medical Practice in Lincoln, added: “It’s quick and easy to test what your numbers are with a reliable monitor either as part of a health check with your GP or local pharmacy or you can keep a regular check yourself at home. The monitor provides two numbers, and Ideally, you should have a blood pressure reading around 120/80.

“It’s worth reminding people of the importance of following a healthy lifestyle to help keep your blood pressure where it should be. Remember, you are at a higher risk of high blood pressure if: you eat too much salt, you don’t eat enough fruit and vegetables, you are not active enough, you are overweight, you drink too much alcohol or you smoke.”

Background information

Better Lives Lincolnshire has a priority of reducing undiagnosed hypertension, to support the cardiovascular disease (CVD) clinical priority area. The NHS Long Term Plan aims to identify more people with undetected risk factors of CVD such as hypertension. Hypertension is one of the leading risk factors for premature death and disability, yet it is preventable and manageable through lifestyle and pharmaceutical interventions.

Some key stats:

High blood pressure is the 3rd biggest risk factor for premature death and disability in England, after smoking and poor diet

At least half of all heart attacks and strokes are associated with high blood pressure

1 in 3 adults in the UK have high blood pressure

6 million people in the UK have high blood pressure and don’t know it

High blood pressure is one of the most preventable and treatable health conditions

