Woman arrested after man seriously injured in ‘isolated incident’ in Grimsby

Leaders in Lincolnshire have paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday.

Buckingham palace confirmed at around 6.30pm today that the UK’s longest-serving monarch had died at Balmoral, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, has now ascended to the throne as King Charles III and will lead the country in mourning the loss of Her Majesty the Queen.

Following her death, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby E.D. Dennis Esq, said: “I share the sadness of people across the globe following the passing of our late Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth the Second.

“We remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning monarch.

“The basis on which our monarchy is built ensures that throughout the centuries, the Crown has passed in an unbroken line of succession.

“Across Lincolnshire, residents are invited to attend formal Proclamations of the passing of the Queen and the announcement of the King.”

The High Sheriff of Lincolnshire Tim Strawson said: “The Queen’s passing is an event of great magnitude to us all, and I’m sure the people of Lincolnshire will want to pay their respects.”

Lincolnshire County Council Leader Councillor Martin Hill OBE said: “This is an extremely sad time for the entire nation.

“As the longest serving monarch in our history, The Queen has provided stability and leadership through changing times and many challenges.

“It is with great fondness that we look back on her many visits to Lincolnshire during her impressive reign. We were fortunate to host her several times, which enabled her to meet local people and see what our county offers.

“Lincolnshire was also a special place for her because of her regular visits to RAF Cranwell where her grandson, Prince William, trained to be an RAF pilot. And, because of her love of horses, she also attended Burghley Horse Trials near Stamford.

“For me, she was such an inspirational lady and a wonderful leader, full of grace and dignity. She will be greatly missed.”

The county council’s chairman, Councillor Alison Austin said: “We recognise that many residents will want to pay their respects. They will also be able attend Proclamation ceremonies, where the death of the monarch will formally be announced, as well as who will succeed the Queen.”

South Kesteven District Council Leader Kelham Cooke said: “Dedicated to public service for her whole life to both the United Kingdom and The Commonwealth.

“Her decades of service are unlikely to be matched, nor the affection in which she was held. Rest in peace. God Save The King”

SKDC Chairman Helen Crawford said. “It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth ll.

“My sorrow at this time is shared with Councillors and Officers of the Council and, I am sure, all residents across the whole of South Kesteven District, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning Monarch.

“During her reign The Queen visited the District on a number of occasions, including a visit to Stamford and Burghley in the summer of 1961 and a subsequent visit in June 2012 for her Diamond Jubilee.

“As a District we have all greatly valued her leadership, longevity and dutiful dignity and I like to think she had special memories of South Kesteven.

“As a mark of respect some of my engagements may need to be postponed at this sad time.”

East Lindsey District Council Leader Craig Leyland said: “God Bless. Rest in Peace Your Majesty.”

A statement from the City of Lincoln Council said: “It is with deep sadness that City of Lincoln Council marks the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Marianne Overton, Vice Chairman of the Local Government Association and leader of the Lincolnshire Independents Group, said: “It is with great sadness that I send sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth’s family, on behalf of the LGA Independent Group.

“The Queen was the very essence of unstinting public service for over seven decades, winning hearts and minds wherever she went.”

MPs have also paid tribute with Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman saying: “As we mourn the end of an era, the Queen’s humility and sense of duty should be a model for us all. My very best wishes to all her family and to our new King.”

The Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police Chris Haward confirmed flags will be flying at half-mast at the force’s headquarters.

“Our flags will fly at half-mast as a sign of respect to the Queen and we join in with the rest of the nation in mourning her loss. It has been an honour to serve her,” he said.

“From our Lincolnshire Police family to the Royal family, and all those who knew or may have been close to the Queen, we send our thoughts and condolences. Her loss will be keenly felt by many.”

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said: “Today is a momentously sad day.

“On behalf of all elected Police and Crime Commissioners, I want to pass on our deepest respects and condolences to all members of the Royal Family during this immensely sad and difficult time. You are in all our thoughts and prayers.

“As our longest-reigning monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II exemplified public service. For over 70 years she remained a constant source of stability, wisdom and comfort to the country. She was, and remains, an inspiration to us all.

“Over the coming days, policing will play a key role in ensuring that Her Majesty is laid to rest in a way which befits her life of public service.

“Police and Crime Commissioners working with our Chief Constables will ensure that police forces are able to play a full and active part in supporting our communities and keeping them safe during this important time of national mourning.”

