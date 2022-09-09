Woman arrested after man seriously injured in ‘isolated incident’ in Grimsby
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with an incident on The Willows Estate, Grimsby at around 2:10pm today (Thursday 8 September).
Officers were called to reports of an incident in which a woman is believed to have been in possession of a bladed weapon.
It is believed that an altercation had taken place between a man and woman. The man is reported to have sustained a serious injury to his arm and has been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.
Following a prompt response from officers, a woman was arrested shortly after and remains in our custody at this time.
Detective Inspector Tom Kelly said: “I understand an incident of this nature is likely to cause some concern amongst the community.
“I’d like to offer some reassurance to residents that this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to the public.
“A cordon was in place for a short while whilst we conducted lines of enquiry, I’d like to confirm this has now been removed.
“Locals to the area can expect a high presence of officers in the area whilst enquiries continue, but also to speak to anyone who may have any concerns or helpful information.”
If anyone has any information that would help with our investigation, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 223 of 8 September.