150 cannabis plants found at Gainsborough property
Specialist search teams and forensics staff attended the scene
Around 150 fully-grown cannabis plants have been found at a property in Tennyson Street, Gainsborough.
The plants were reported to officers following a visit to the address by a property management company at around 10am yesterday morning (12 October).
On arrival, officers located the fully cultivated plants and identified a supply of electricity which had been bypassed. This was later made safe by the power company.
Specialist search teams and forensics staff have remained on scene yesterday and today while the plants are safely removed and the building searched and secured and further evidence gathered.
Other enquiries including house to house and a number of other avenues of investigation, are being followed.
Our investigation is continuing, and we are now keen to hear from anyone who may have information which could help us with our enquiries. If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch:
- Call 101, quoting Incident incident 100 of 12 October.
- Email [email protected] putting “incident 100 of 12 October” in the Subject line.
- Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.