£2m funding secured to bring Lincoln’s iconic Greyfriars back to life

It will welcome visitors again in 2025

Works will begin to repair and redevelop Lincoln’s iconic Greyfriars building and bring it back to life thanks to £2 million of funding.

The building will be a fully accessible multi-functional space for weddings, conferences, education and a cafe for the community.

City of Lincoln Council and Heritage Lincolnshire have secured the necessary funding. Greyfriars will welcome visitors again in 2025 thanks to a successful bid for funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and partner organisations.

It is hoped that this mix of new uses will ensure that Greyfriars, which will be run by Heritage Lincolnshire when the works have been completed, is eligible for removal from the National ‘At Risk’ Register.

Funders for this entire project, which totals £3.032 million, include: The National Heritage Lottery Fund, the Be Lincoln Towns Deal Fund, City of Lincoln Council, Heritage Lincolnshire, Pilgrim Trust, Garfield Weston Foundation and Changing Places.

Heritage Lincolnshire will work with neighbouring partners GLL at the Central Library, as well as Linkage Community Trust, University of Lincoln, Bishop Grosseteste University, local schools and colleges, volunteers and other local groups to deliver a programme of activities and events to celebrate the history of Greyfriars, and provide learning opportunities for adults and young children.

A Grade I listed scheduled ancient monument dating from around 1230, Greyfriars is thought to be the oldest surviving Franciscan friary building in the country.

It has also served the community of Lincoln in the past as a Free School, a Jersey knitting and spinning school, a house of correction, a mechanics institute and the county museum.

Councillor Neil Murray, Portfolio Holder for Inclusive Economic Growth at City of Lincoln Council, said: “I am very pleased that we have finally secured the funds from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to bring the Greyfriars building back into use.

“Many people will remember visiting the building when it housed the city and county museum. I am sure it will become a popular venue from 2025.”

Matt Bentley, Senior Manager (Conservation and Heritage) at Heritage Lincolnshire, added: “We are very excited by this fantastic news.

“The award of the funding is testament to all the hard work undertaken by the professional team, City of Lincoln Council and Heritage Lincolnshire over the last 18 months.

“We are incredibly privileged to be a partner in the saving this internationally important building, and can’t wait to move forward with the project, to create a new vibrant heritage venue for the city of Lincoln.”