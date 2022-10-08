Appeal following serious collision, A16

The rider of a motorbike has been left with serious injuries

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision which has left the rider of a motorcycle with serious injuries.

Officers and other emergency services were called to the A16 at Louth at 10.51 today (Saturday, 8 October) following reports that a silver Citroen car and a silver Triumph motorcycle had collided. The incident happened just north of the A57 roundabout, close to the layby near Coxey Hills on the northbound carriageway.

The rider of the motorcycle received medical assistance at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. He remains in a serious condition. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver and passenger in the car are not believed to have suffered any injuries.

Road closures have been put in place while we carry out our enquiries, and are expected to remain until at least early evening today. Please avoid the area.

We are keeping an open mind about the circumstances of the incident while we carry out our investigation. We are keen to ask the public for help and would appeal for any witnesses we have not yet spoken with to come forward.

We are also keen to view any dashcam footage of the collision or either vehicle prior to the incident.

If you can help with our enquiries, there are a number of ways to contact us: