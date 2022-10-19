Bid for Lincolnshire coast to be given Natural World Heritage status

It would join the likes of Mount Kilimanjaro and the Galápagos Islands

Wetlands area along the Lincolnshire coast could be just the third Natural World Heritage site in the UK, as an application is submitted to highlight East Coast’s value to nature.

RSPB Frampton Marsh on the east coast of Lincolnshire was included in a new report, authorised by marine and coastal habitat consultants ABPmer, which concluded that England’s world class network of coastal wetlands supported globally important migratory bird populations.

Around one million birds are reliant on the east coast each winter, sheltering from the harsh weather of Scandinavia and Siberia, but it isn’t just winter that sees a flock of birds arrive here.

In the spring, some 200,000 migrating and breeding birds arrive, and 700,000 come in the autumn.

Earlier this year, the government launched a review of potential sites to be added to the UK’s Tentative List of Natural World Heritage Sites, forming the basis of the country’s site nominations put forward to UNESCO.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) initiated an application for the east coast wetlands to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, and has been endorsed by local authorities and other wider partners, such as the National Trust.

The proposed boundary of the site is defined by existing nature conservation areas covering 170,000 hectares of coastline from the Humber estuary in the North to the Thames in the South.

If successful it would be a momentous occasion, as there are just two other Natural World Heritage sites in the UK – Dorset and East Devon Coast and the Giant’s Causeway and Causeway Coast.

It could see the Lincolnshire east coast join the likes of Mount Kilimanjaro and the Great Barrier Reef on the iconic list. A decision is expected by early 2023.

Steve Rowland, RSPB England Area Manager for Lincolnshire, said: “A wide range of species use the east coast as an essential home and as refuge during huge migration journeys. The Wash is the UK’s most important estuary for wild birds which depend on its mudflats to feed during their globe-spanning migrations.

“The spectacular sight of the thousands of wintering wild geese and shorebirds at RSPB Frampton Marsh, many of which are arriving now, surely ranks as one of the UK’s top wildlife spectacles.

“While this is only the first stage in the journey to becoming a Natural World Heritage site, it’s incredible to think that the east coast is up there with some of the most important places for nature globally. We’re also carrying out projects that will help us to plan and manage for climate change and protect the coast – these are truly world leading solutions.”

Chris Miller, Head of Environment, Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’re thrilled to see the results of the report which evidences how essential the coastal wetlands between the Humber and The Thames are for nature and the role they play for our coastal communities.

“We have given our full support to the application for these wetlands to be added to the UK’s Tentative List, which will provide the time and space needed to discuss and plan how best to bring forward any future nomination as a Natural World Heritage site.”