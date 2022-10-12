Bird flu cases confirmed in Lincolnshire

It’s almost time for spooky season once more, and as Halloween draws closer, there are plenty of activities for families to try out across Lincolnshire.

October signals the beginning of autumn in our part of the Northern Hemisphere, as the nights get longer, days shorter, and weather colder in the build-up to winter and Christmas.

Before that, though, we celebrate the year’s spookiest holiday – Halloween. Taking place annually on October 31, it is the one day a year you can eat as many sweets as you like without being judged or told off, as kids up and down the land get dressed up in scary costumes and go trick or treating with their friends and families.

As well as this, families are treated to a host of other events and experiences each year, and 2022 is no different in our county.

From ghost tours to blindfolded rollercoasters, creepy mannequins to fancy dress train rides, here are some of the upcoming Halloween events Lincolnshire has to offer this year:

Lincoln’s Ghost Bus Tours

Organised by Lincoln Business Improvement Group, the popular Ghost Bus Tours of the city are back this Halloween to offer some insightful but scary tales of the past.

Local ghost expert Karen Crow is a host, and talks you through Lincoln’s haunted past – from executed prisoners lurking the castle walls to phantoms causing mischief in many of the city’s public houses.

Taking one hour each, there will be two tours – one at 6pm on Saturday, October 22 and another the week after on October 29. Seats are allocated on a first come, first served basis and people of all ages are welcome. To book your space, starting at £3.50, visit the Lincoln BIG page here.

Fear Island at Fantasy Island

The North East Lincolnshire theme park, Fantasy Island, is getting an extensive Halloween makeover this year, transitioning to Fear Island for a select time only.

It kicks off on Friday, October 15 and runs until Monday, October 31, from 1pm to 6pm each day.

The event features four scare mazes and a spooky interactive stage show starring pirates aboard the Flying Dutchman, but it is an old favourite rollercoaster with a twist that grabs the attention.

Fantasy Island’s most popular rollercoaster, The Millennium, will be made even scarier this Halloween, as Fear Island allows for customers to go on the ride blindfolded.

You can book your Fear Island wristbands on the Fantasy Island website, with day passes starting from £15.

Mannakin

The eerie space in Fulbeck Lowfields near Grantham always serves up something spooky for Halloween, and this year is no different.

Utilising the thousands of mannequins they have at their disposal, Mannakin is hosting a murder mystery event called “We’ve Found A Body”.

Dubbed an “immersive game of Cluedo”, this game is unlike anything ever seen before at Mannakin, and there’s even a bar selling food and drinks on-site.

It will be available every half an hour between 6-9pm on both Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. It will only be for people aged 16 and over, and can be booked on the Mannakin website.

Uncle Henry’s Halloween Maize Maze

Always a popular feature throughout the year, Uncle Henry’s Maize Maze in Grayingham, Gainsborough has had a Halloween makeover following an invasion of a motley crew of monsters.

It is your job to hunt them all down within the five-acre maze, and once you have completed it you can go back to earn your winning certificate.

It will be open every day during the school half term and is suitable for all ages, meaning you can have some light-hearted spooky fun with all the family.

Advance tickets cost £5.50 (it’s £1 more if you book on the day), and will include other behind the garden wall activities, such as the jumping pillow, the witches woodland trail and the nine-hole crazy golf course. Book now from the Uncle Henry’s website.

Dyson Farming

A history walk of spooky tales through Norton Wood will be hosted by Dyson Farming on Halloween itself this year – with costumes very much encouraged.

Taking place between 4pm and 8pm on October 31, the event will see you meet the resident ghost Victoria and learn about her life, before hearing of her untimely end.

Guests then meet at The Hive for a tractor ride to discover the ghostly tale, before heading back for food and hot drinks.

This will cost £5 for children and £12 for adults, and to book your place email [email protected].

Toil & Trouble at Freshney Place

At Freshney Place Shopping Centre in Grimsby, there will be a series of workshops and themed sessions for people of all ages this Halloween.

There will be the Toil and Trouble Trail for families to seek out clues around the shopping centre, in a quest to earn treats – as well as a chance to get your face painted and take part in crafting sessions.

It takes place on Saturday, October 29 between 11am and 3pm, and will be completely free for all members of the public to attend.

Cleethorpes Coast Light Railway

Returning by popular demand is the annual Hallowscream Express at the Cleethorpes Light Coast Railway this October, offering a spooky twist on a classic train ride.

There will be a Halloween trail to complete on the train, with the chance to win a Ghoulish Goody Bag. Costumes are not just allowed but encouraged, with each child in fancy dress being given free travel with a return fare-paying adult.

No booking is required and it will be suitable for all ages, running at the Cleethorpes Light Coast Railway from October 22 to October 30, with train services in operation every half an hour from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Spooky Tour of Burghley House

An event full of jump-scares, true tales and ghostly frights is in store at Stamford’s Burghley House this October – led by paranormal expert Martin Tempest.

A tour of the house will help you discover the haunted history and spooky roots of the 16th century stately home.

The spooky tour costs £24 per person, and is available for hourly slots from 6.30pm and 9.30pm, between Wednesday, October 19 and Saturday, October 29 – you can book your slot on the Burghley House website.

Halloween Ghost Train at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway

Demonic monks walking the carriages, dancing the time warp on the platform and hearing the sinister church bells of Ludborough are just some of the things to expect from Lincolnshire Wolds Railway’s Halloween Ghost Train this year.

Trains depart Ludborough Station hourly on Sunday, October 30 (between 1.45pm and 4.45pm), costing £9 for adults, £5 for children and £25 for a family of four ticket. These can be purchased on arrival.

People of a nervous disposition or with young children are being made aware that there will be loud, atmospheric music and actors making you jump on board the train – but quieter coaches will be available.

Shock Horror – Live on stage

A theatre show tapping into the life of a horror-obsessed filmmaker will be coming to Stamford in the Halloween build-up.

Shock Horror is a cutting-edge thriller that promises a sinister world of “fear and hysteria”, unravelling iconic horror film cinema live on stage at the Stamford Arts Centre.

Tickets for the 7pm show on Wednesday, October 26 cost £10 from the Stamford Arts Centre website.