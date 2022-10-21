Bodies of man and woman found at Skegness home

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained

An investigation is underway following the discovery of two bodies at a home on Grosvenor Road in Skegness.

We were called today at 3.26pm to the address, where a man and a woman were found dead.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and formal identification has yet to take place.

A cordon is in place while we investigate the scene.

Detective Inspector Kara Nicholson, leading the investigation, said: “We understand this will be a shocking and upsetting revelation to the local community and we will investigate thoroughly to piece together exactly what has happened.

“Our Officers will be carrying out various lines of enquiry and residents may notice an increased police presence in the area.

“We are keeping an open mind about the cause of these deaths and we are urging anyone with information to come to us. Did you see or hear anything out of the ordinary? Do you know anything that you think might be helpful for us in our investigation? If so, it could be vital that you contact us.”

