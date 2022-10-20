Boston promises Merry Christmas despite fewer lights

Volunteers were unable to put up lights as normal

Boston will be lit up with fewer Christmas lights this year – but the council says it will still get in the festive spirit.

The volunteer group of electricians who usually put the lights up have been forced to abandon plans due to rising costs.

The town council also said it couldn’t afford to illuminate the whole town.

A brand new fully-lit and decorated Christmas tree will instead be purchased for the town centre, which can be used in future years.

It will be placed in the Market Place rather than its traditional spot at the Ingram Memorial.

Boston Borough Council did consider purchasing lights for the whole town, a report going before the Overview and Scrutiny Committee says.

However, those plans were scrapped after quotes were received.

The report says Councillor Tracey Abbott, portfolio holder for the town centre, had “concerns about the cost of living crisis and rising energy costs.”

The new Christmas tree has been purchased by Boston Borough Council and the Boston Town Area Committee.

A request will be submitted to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to help with the costs.

Christmas markets will be held on Thursday, November 24 and Sunday, December 11.

Councillor Abbott has written: “Within this available budget, we cannot light the whole town. We have however been able to purchase a large decorated and lit tree which will be installed in the town centre ready for the Christmas event on November 24.

“In buying the tree, this also means it can be used again.

“Boston Borough Council is not in any way stopping community groups from putting up and installing Christmas lights in our town. Over the past five years, we have played approximately £42,000 to community groups to put up Christmas lights four our community to enjoy.”

The Christmas programme will be discussed at the council meeting on Thursday, October 27.