Bus stolen from Lincoln Dial-a-Ride charity

Lincoln Dial-a-Ride, a community transport charity that offers transportation to elderly and vulnerable people across the city, reported one of its fleet of vehicles stolen overnight on Thursday morning.

One of its volunteer drivers went to the depot at 8am on Thursday to collect the bus, only to discover it missing.

A nationwide search has begun as police seek to find the charity’s vehicle and return it, allowing Lincoln Dial-a-Ride to continue its full service for the community.

The charity says the absence of this bus will greatly reduce the service it can offer, and hope it can be found promptly.

A spokesperson for Lincoln Dial-a-Ride said: “This will massively impact the service we can offer to our users. We only have a small fleet of eight vehicles so having one not in use makes a real difference.

“This was our bus that was used for those who were more abled, this kept our other buses which are adapted free and available for those who require space for a wheelchair.

“For many in the community we are the only option for transport with their wheelchair or other mobility equipment.”

If you have any information on this incident, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and cite reference number 92 of October 27.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.