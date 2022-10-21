Central Lincoln pedestrian crossing flooded after heavy rain

A chicken factory worker who murdered his partner and cut up her body into at least 15 pieces after she contacted another man on Tinder was today (Friday) jailed for life with a minimum of 22 years in prison.

Body parts of missing mum Ilona Golabek, 27, were dumped in a country park by her jealous ex-boyfriend Kamil Ranoszek, 42, after he discovered she was using the dating application.

Miss Golabek was reported missing by Ranoszek and “appeared to have vanished into thin air” after being bludgeoned to death with a hammer at the couple’s flat in Boston, Lincs, while their three-year-old daughter slept.

Ranoszek made a determined effort to hide the killing, and remained at large for ten days while he pretended to co-operate with a police missing person enquiry.

A jury heard Miss Golabek’s remains were not discovered until three months after the November 9 killing, and the only evidence against Ranoszek was circumstantial, with another of Ilona’s ex-boyfriends questioned on suspicion of murder.

CCTV last showed Miss Golabek alive on the late afternoon of November 9, shortly before she returned to the couple’s flat in Wormgate, Boston, for the final time.

In the witness box Ranoszek said he spent the evening at a friend’s birthday and found Ilona sat on the sofa holding her phone when he returned home at 11pm.

Ranoszek insisted he was tired and went to bed, telling the jury Ilona had vanished without her passport, driving licence and money when he got up for work at 2.20am.

However a jury at Lincoln Crown Court convicted Ranoszek of murder after deliberating for three days.

Ranoszek showed no reaction as the jury foreman returned the unanimous guilty verdict.

Miss Golabek’s mother Ewa Golabek had briefly attended the trial but was not in court to watch her daughter’s killer jailed.

In a statement Mrs Golabek described her daughter as having a “heart of gold,” and said she was not in court to hear all the facts because her aching heart would not be able to bare it.

Mrs Golabek said she would take her daughter’s ashes to Poland, while her heart would remain in England, “the country she loved.”

She added: “My daughter is in my thoughts every day and every hour.”

Passing a life sentence, with a minimum jail term 22 years, Judge Simon Hirst told Ranoszek “You have been convicted of the murder of Ilona Golabek.”

The Judge added: “Yesterday (October 20) would have been her birthday.”

Judge Hirst said it was plain things were not well between them and Ilona had asked him to move out.

“You, while your three year old daughter was asleep, picked up a hammer and hit her at least seven times to the head.”

“You then took steps to cover up your tracks,” Judge Hirst added.

“You lied to her friends and relatives to see if you could save your own skin.”

The Judge then told Ranoszek: “You used a knife or similar implement to disarticule her body into at least 15 pieces.

“I say at least 15 pieces as her torso is still missing.”

Judge Hirst said Ranoszek then placed the body parts under the bath in a room used by their daughter, before cycling to Witham Way Country Park.

The Judge concluded by telling Ranoszek he then acted in a cold and heartless manner by reporting Ilona missing to the police.

Gordon Aspden KC, prosecuting, told the jury Miss Golabek had become dissatisfied with her six year relationship with Ranoszek, and had made no secret of the fact she was contacting another man on the dating application Tinder.

The prosecutor said Ranoszek was jealous, and on the night of 9 November repeatedly beat Miss Golabek to the head with a weapon, probably a hammer.

“This case is concerned with the murder of a young woman, but not just that, concerned with the concealment, dismemberment and disposal of her body,” Mr Aspden told the jury.

“This was a brutal, and bloody, and senseless killing. Ilona Golabek was literally bludgeoned to death.”

In the aftermath Ranoszek made a determined effort to hide the killing, cleaning up blood from the sitting room and chopping up her body into 15 separate pieces.

“He chopped off her head, cut off her arms and separated each into three, upper arm, lower arm and hands.

“He then cut off her legs and cut them in three, upper leg, lower leg and feet.”

Mr Aspden said Ranoszek then split Ilona’s pelvis and torso, and cycled to Witham Way Country Park where he disposed of her body parts under the cover of darkness.

“Having done so he cycled home,” Mr Aspden added.

The jury heard Ranoszek attended Boston police station with a friend on Thursday, November 11 and reported that Ilona had vanished.

A missing person enquiry quickly became a murder investigation as “clear and compelling” evidence began to emerge of Ranoszek’s guilt, Mr Aspden told the jury.

“As we shall see his efforts to get away with murder failed.”

Mr Aspden said Ilona appeared to “have vanished into thin air,” and made no contact with her family, her daughter’s nursery or her employer.

She was last seen walking home on the afternoon of November 9, and the following morning Ranoszek took their daughter to nursery.

Police enquiries showed Ilona had used Tinder to contact a local man on the night of her disappearance.

“She had been messaging him that very night,”Mr Aspden added.

At 11.46pm the man who was in Tinder contact with Ilona sent her a message but received no reply.

Police later found blood stained clothing belonging to Ilona in two jars located in the electric metre cupboard at the couple’s flat.

Andrew Campbell Tiech, mitigating for Ranoszek, said there was no evidence of pre-meditation.

“It was a dreadful eruption,” told the court.