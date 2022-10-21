Central Lincoln pedestrian crossing flooded after heavy rain
Cause could be heavy rain or blockage
The pedestrian underground crossing in Lincoln city centre has flooded, sparking an investigation on Friday.
The route under Wigford Way was filled with water following the heavy rain in the last 24 hours.
Lincolnshire County Council said the incident could have been caused by a strong deluge of water or a blockage in the system.
They added: “It’s possibly this is a blockage that’s caused the problem.
“We have sent a team out to have look and investigate the system.
“It will be cleared as soon as possible. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.”