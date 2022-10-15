Charming Boston home with Grade II listing and classic features

A Grade II listed home by Boston has been made available on the housing market for £850,000, with stunning views, traditional features and vast space at its disposal.
The Georgian Park Cottage property has been listed at a guide price of £850,000, by Boston-based estate agents Fairweather (see the full listing here).
For that price you are treated to six double bedrooms, when including a detached coach house with a two-bedroom apartment inside, five bathrooms, stone terrace designs and enviable parkland views.
Garden features make this home the perfect space to enjoy all year round. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
It is in a picturesque rural location, situated next to Frampton Hall, and boasts established grounds of just under two acres, full of eye-catching garden features – and there is ample parking space with a large gravel area and a triple garage.
See more pictures of the property below:
The property is located next to Frampton Hall. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
A cosy outbuilding uniquely designed. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
Traditional features dominate this listing. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
| Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
The breakfast kitchen room offers space for guests. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
Offering the space for integrated appliances. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
Chandeliers maintain the heritage of the building, which nods to its Grade II listing. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
Lounge areas each have their own style and designs. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
Open period fireplaces in each reception room. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
Beautiful window views from the bedrooms. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
Even the beds ooze traditional flavours. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
The rooms are bright and lively. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
A total of five bathrooms at Park Cottage. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
| Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
| Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston
The coach house can be used as an Airbnb. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston