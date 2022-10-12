Controversial Louth parklets removed after vandalism

Controversial parklets in Louth have been removed following a series of vandalism and antisocial behaviour incidents in recent weeks.

The Mercer Row features, two of four purchased by the council for £62,000 as part of the Louth Active Travel Scheme’s bid to get people moving, were taken away by council workers overnight on Tuesday.

It followed the latest incident which saw graffiti messages daubed along the high street, along with other areas of Louth Town Centre.

There have been a total of four incidents involving the parklets, including the breakage of a support bar and the removal of seating from the bases.

A spokesman confirmed they were removed due to these incidents, some of which are already with police, but did not confirm if the move was permanent or if they would return.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire this morning Councillor Richard Davies said: “It wasn’t just at the parklets there was graffiti daubed on the road outside the hospital and there was some graffiti near the public toilets complaining about the cost of going to the bathroom. So yeah, pretty widespread, very, very upsetting really.”

The vandalism from Monday night had been cleaned up by 3pm on Tuesday with Councillor Davies thanking his response team for acting “swiftly”.

Saying the council would not tolerate vandalism, he added: “This, and other recent episodes of vandalism around the Active Travel scheme have, sadly, moved attention away from the benefits and wider discussion around a sustainable future for pedestrians and businesses in Louth.

“What will be taken away from this by the majority of the public is that vandals in Louth will use violent and aggressive means to try to take away something that was being used by a lot of the local public and visitors.”