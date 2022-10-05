“Current financial climate” closes century-old Odling’s family butchers

From celebrating 100 years in 2020, to closing two years later

A family butchers passed down three generations and serving people across Lincolnshire for more than 100 years has sadly closed its doors, citing the rising cost of living as a reason for the permanent departure.

Odling’s has been situated on Navenby High Street for 102 years, and it abruptly closed over the weekend as customers went to go and collect orders, only to discover a sign in the shop window.

The sign, which was also in the door of the Odling’s wine shop, reads: “Due to the current financial climate, this shop is now closed.”

Food and drink producer Wild Jacks Ltd, which champions local produce and owns various brands across Lincolnshire, has removed Odling’s from its online shop, only listing Welbourne’s Bakery on its website.

It is another example of a local business struggling to cope with a rising cost of living, including soaring energy bills and growing inflation rates in recent weeks and months.

The Plant Pot Cafe in Lincoln suffered a similar fate recently, closing the store and moving towards being a catering and events company instead to cope with bills.

Odling’s had launched a mobile delivery van service for their award-winning meat produce, following successful trials during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it would seem this move failed to prop up the business and the Navenby community has had to bear witness to the sudden and unannounced collapse of the village’s most famous local company.

The Lincolnite has contacted Wild Jacks for a statement, but received no response.