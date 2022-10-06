Cyclist hospitalised after ‘hit and run’ near Gainsborough
The cyclist was hit by a van which failed to stop
A cyclist was hit by a white van on Clay Lane, Gate Burton on Monday, 3 October at approximately 2.30pm.
We believe that the white van came from the direction of Gainsborough when it collided with a cyclist and failed to stop, before heading off in the direction of Marton.
The cyclist was taken to hospital, and his condition is believed to be stable.
We are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage before the collision featuring a white van between 2pm and 2.30pm on 3 October, to please get in touch.
- Email: [email protected] including ‘Incident 204 of 3 October’ in the subject line.
- Call 101 and quote incident 204 of 3 October.