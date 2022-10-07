Cyclist killed in crash with car in North Lincolnshire
A cyclist has sadly died today following an incident on the A1077 between South Ferriby and Barton-upon-Humber this morning (Friday, October 7).
The collision took place at around 5.30am when a blue Ford Kuga and a pushbike were in collision whilst heading eastbound.
A 44-year-old man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are under way and officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the area to come forward.
We are particularly keen to speak to other motorists who were in the area, who may have seen a cyclist between 5:15am and 5:30am. If you are able to assist with our enquiries, you can contact our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 61 of 7 October.