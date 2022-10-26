Elderly man dies in Cleethorpes collision
Officers are asking for witnesses to a single vehicle road traffic collision in which a man sadly died yesterday (Tuesday 25 October) to please get in touch.
At around 3.30pm, it is believed the driver of a Hyundai was involved in a collision at the Boating Lake car park on Kings Road, Cleethorpes.
The 78-year-old man driving the car was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance after the collision and sadly died a short while later.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
Officers are keen to trace two potential witnesses who assisted before emergency services arrived at the scene, one of whom is thought to have been an off-duty nurse.
Anyone who can help who hasn’t yet spoken to police, please call 101 quoting log 289 of 25 October 2022.