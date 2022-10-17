Ex Special Constable used Lincolnshire Police systems without authority
The breaches amount to gross misconduct
An Accelerated Misconduct Hearing was held on 17 October 2022 at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters for former Special Constable Watson
Former SC Watson was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of allegations in relation to:
- Confidentiality
- Orders and Instructions
- Discreditable Conduct
These breaches amount to gross misconduct.
It was found that between October 2019 and July 2020 former Special Constable Watson used police systems without authority or reasonable excuse to access information.
The Chair of the Accelerated Misconduct Hearing, Chief Constable Chris Haward, found that former Special Constable Watson would have been dismissed had they still been serving.
Their name will be placed on the College of Policing barred list. They have a right of appeal to a Police Appeals Tribunal.