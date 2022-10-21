Female biker dies in crash near Woodhall Spa
The road remains closed
We are saddened to confirm a 40-year-old woman has died in a two-vehicle collision between Martin and Woodhall Spa.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Martin South Drove at around 6.50am this morning, Friday, 21 October.
The collision involved the woman who was riding a motorcycle and a Citroen C3 car.
The road was closed between the two villages, and it will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
The woman’s family has been informed and our thoughts are with them.
We are now appealing for witnesses and those who have dash cam footage of the vehicles before or after the collision to come forward.
If you have information that may be relevant, please contact us in one of the following ways:
- By emailing [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 42 of 21/10/2022.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 42 of 21/10/2022.
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://ow.ly/9yvy50LhBPc.