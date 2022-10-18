Gainsborough residents frustrated after spate of criminal damage incidents

Police say they are taking the incidents seriously

Residents in Gainsborough are growing increasingly frustrated after recent multiple reports of criminal damage in the area.

Police said at the weekend that they were investigating a report of an incident on Heapham Road in Gainsborough, where a microwave was thrown at the windscreen of a moving car.

There have also been a number of reports of criminal damage to cars in Gainsborough over the last two weekends and police believe the incidents might be connected.

Claire Harpham told BBC Look North: “I woke up on the Sunday morning as I was taking my daughter to work and we noticed that a massive chunk was taken out of my car door, originally we thought it was a screwdriver.

“We feel quite annoyed because unfortunately the police couldn’t do anything at the time, so they just gave us an incident number, so that money has got to come out of our pockets now.”

Superintendent Phil Baker from Lincolnshire Police said: “We’ve got an investigation resource in place, I’ve got a CID officer who’s picking this up this morning (Tuesday) and overseeing this.

“We’ve put additional patrols in the area and the neighbourhood policing teams are out engaging with the community.”