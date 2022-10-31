Gallery: City of Lincoln 10K results

Lincoln was taken over by a swarm of runners on Sunday, as the city’s annual 10K race took place, raising thousands for charitable causes.

The City of Lincoln 10K and Arena Group Fun Run commenced through the city on Sunday, October 30 – with people of all ages and abilities taking part for either a charity fundraiser or a feat of endurance.

Starting with the fun run, which began and ended outside Lincoln Cathedral, children and adults alike charged through the city on the 3.5km route, with some wearing fancy dress to add an extra element of fun to proceedings.

At 10am, the City of Lincoln 10K got underway. Athletes started on Riseholme Road and followed the tricky autumn surface along the likes of Nettleham Road, Yarborough Crescent and Queen Elizabeth Road before arriving at Lincoln Cathedral for the big finish.

The first person across the line was wheelchair athlete Callum Hall, who completed the route in an impressive 24 minutes and 18 seconds, while Lewis Jagger became the first runner to finish – clocking in a time of 30 minutes and 32 seconds.

Second place went to Shane Robinson, who finished just 20 seconds back from Jagger, and third spot was Cameron Dockerill, narrowly missing out on 2nd by just three seconds, with a time of 30:55.

The first female runner to complete the race was last year’s women’s winner Abbie Donnelly, knocking more than 30 seconds off her 2021 time by completing the 2022 race in 32:52.

The Lincoln Wellington Athletic Club runner was closely followed by Sophie Walls, also of LWAC, who was the second quickest female as she clocked 33:58. Third place went to Emma Hodson in 35:46.

It provided a high standard of running throughout, as hundreds of runners crossed the line in quick times while also raising money for good causes.

Thousands of pounds were raised for the event’s official charity partners – Sophie’s Journey, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal – as well as other individual causes that people ran for.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All, said: “The response to the City of Lincoln 10K and Arena Group City of Lincoln 10K never ceases to amaze us. The enthusiasm and support from everyone involved, from the participants themselves to the many spectators, sponsors, partners and volunteers, all ensured the day was a fantastic success.”

Entries are already open for next year’s City of Lincoln 10K, which takes place on April 16. Anyone keen to participate is being invited to go to the Run For All website to apply.

See more photos of the event below, captured by John Aron for The Lincolnite:

