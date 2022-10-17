Gallery: Lincoln Sausage Festival returns with a bang-er

The annual Lincoln Sausage Festival held at the Castle returned to the city at the weekend with over 30,000 individual sausages showcased.
The event organised by the Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia had to be held virtually in 2020, and was postponed in 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr & Mrs Sausage made their long awaited return at the popular event, with their baby chipolata in tow this time.
Lincoln Castle hosted the 2022 Lincoln Sausage Festival. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
As well as being able to meet Mr & Mrs Sausage, there was also face painting and circus skills workshops, not to mention the sampling of an array of sausages, for visitors to enjoy.
Check out our photo gallery below:
Scott Brackenbury from Boston Sausage. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Rachel Mival from Gelston Lamb near Gratham. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Chef Rachel Green. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Chef Rachel Green. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Spohie Lemont with Remy Lemont, age 2. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Kaitlyn Houghton, age 7, having her face painted. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Mr & Mrs Sausages were the stars of the event. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Molly Hunter, age 6, and Herbert Hunter, age 4. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
