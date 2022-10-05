Grimsby boy raises £7k for charity while waiting for operation

A little boy from Grimsby has focused his energy on helping others and raised more than £7,000 for charity, despite his own difficulties after his stoma surgery failed.

Jax Batty, nine, has been in and out of hospital most of his life and underwent a stoma operation in September 2020 after being diagnosed with Chronic Acute Constipation.

The procedure was unfortunately unsuccessful and he is now on a waiting list for a colostomy.

Last year he decided to help others in a similar position and has been raising money for a charity called Buttony Bear, which gifts special bears for children having surgery to create a stoma. The bears also have their own stoma bags.

Jax’s bravery and kindness has been recognised and, alongside his best friend Jessica Nelly Dowle from Liverpool, he will be receiving a joint award. They will both receive a BCyA Medal of Honour at the British Citizen Youth Awards at the Palace of Westminster in London later this month.

Jax told BBC Look North: “The operation can be a stress and it was a bit of a relief to have a bear who had the same thing as me.”

His mum Melanie added: “I just look at him and I think I can’t even get upset because he’s not upset, so I can’t show my fears over it all because he’s just amazing.”