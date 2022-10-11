Grimsby villager named ‘The Nation’s Favourite Hairdresser’
Well done Chris!
A woman from a village near Grimsby is delighted to have been named as ‘The Nation’s Favourite Hairdresser 2022’.
Voting was carried out by clients before the three winners, including Chris Grimley who owns Fusion Hair Co in Laceby, Grimsby, were recently announced.
Chris told BBC Look North: “I was like ‘what?’. So from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, little old me in Laceby won the whole thing and it’s just…how has that even happened, I have no idea.”
She added: “My poor mum being white didn’t really have a clue what she was doing, so that was always a challenge. You realise quite quickly I think with your hair that you’re quite different from other people and why can’t you just grab a brush and brush your hair, it just doesn’t work in afro hair.
“I think that’s kind of why I wanted to learn how to do it, because it was horrible as a kid and you just sort of think there’s a lot of other kids out there that are struggling to do their hair, so from very young I wanted to learn how to make it easier.”