Immingham oil terminal workers strike over pay

A pay dispute between union workers and an oil logistics company could turn sour as strike action begins in Immingham, with accusations of intimidation and negotiation breakdowns.

Oil logistics workers at Briggs Marine in Immingham near Grimsby have opted for strike action with the GMB Union, after an overwhelming vote in favour of picket lines over pay terms.

An initial pay increase was offered by Briggs Marine, but unions say it is well below inflation and would be a “kick in the teeth” to the workers.

Strike action began on Friday morning, and is expected to cause severe disruption to operations at the terminal in Immingham.

The GMB Union has previously said that this action was “completely avoidable”, but claims Briggs Marine “refused to satisfy” the pay terms workers are asking for.

David Shamma, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “The latest offer is well below inflation and is a kick in the teeth for a committed and loyal workforce who carried this company through Covid. It’s quite frankly insulting.

“Our members are organised and focused on delivering the pay offer they so clearly deserve”.

Briggs Marine denies this, and has issued an apology to its clients for any pending disruption to the supply chain as a result of picket lines.

A spokesperson for Briggs Marine said: “Briggs believes that GMB has entered into industrial action hastily and before exploring all options open to it. There is a good pay offer on the table, and the company will continue to talk to the Union.

“Briggs’ priority is to avoid disruption to our clients, and it calls on GMB to suspend all industrial action immediately and to resume to normal working. In the interim, the company apologises to clients for any disruption caused to its service.”

The GMB Union disputes the claims of Briggs Marine that strikes have been called “hastily”, saying that the company has been aware of this proposed action for 7-8 weeks, as per legal protocol for calling industrial action.

Union bosses also reject suggestions of a “good pay offer”, saying the offer is still well below the rate of inflation, and accusations of intimidation have been thrown the way of the oil logistics firm.

A GMB regional spokesperson said that workers were having wages “unlawfully” deducted by Briggs Marine in a separate issue, in a bid to “intimidate” the union members and stop them going on strike.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.