Key Treasury role for Lincolnshire MP who backed Rishi Sunak

The fifth most senior minister in the Treasury

Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins has been appointed as Financial Secretary to the Treasury, as new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government starts to take shape.

Victoria Atkins MP has been somewhat of a regular feature in prominent government roles since she was elected as the Conservative member for Louth and Horncastle in 2015.

She has been Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding at the Home Office under Theresa May’s leadership, a role she maintained when Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, and was then moved to Prisons and Probation as a Minister for Afghan Resettlement in a cabinet reshuffle in September 2021.

Atkins resigned from her Justice Minister role in 2022 during the mass resignations of Boris Johnson’s government, as his tenure wound to an end – and she is now back in an important role within parliament.

The Lincolnshire MP was appointed as Financial Secretary to the Treasury on Thursday evening, the fifth most senior minister role within the Treasury behind the likes of Chancellor of the Exchequer and the paymaster general.

The promotion comes after Louth and Horncastle’s MP showed unwavering support for both of Rishi Sunak’s leadership campaigns this year.

Atkins said of her new role: “We will be working hard to protect the vulnerable, as well as people’s jobs and livelihoods, in these difficult economic times. We will do this by restoring stability and growth in our economy.”

