Lincoln business’ open evening raises hundreds for charity

Lincoln-based business Visual Print & Design has held its first open evening since the COVID-19 outbreak, raising hundreds for charity and championing the business’ future capabilities.

The event, which took place at the Visual Print & Design offices in Lincoln on Wednesday, was a showcase to customers and associates alike of the capabilities of the business, as well as a fundraising opportunity for YMCA Lincolnshire.

£275 was raised for the charity, as the 45 people in attendance enjoyed a raffle, live music, catering and demonstrations of Visual Print’s processes and equipment.

It was the business’ first open evening for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and bosses wanted to highlight the changes that have been implemented in recent times.

Visitors were given a tour of the production facilities, and able to take home a gift printed for them on site.

Visual Print & Design’s head of marketing and business development, Rachael Hunt, said: “It was great to open our doors to people we work with locally, showing them everything we do and can do in the future.

“It of course meant a lot to us to raise money for an important cause in the form of YMCA Lincolnshire. We would like to thank all of our sponsors and donors for their support.”