Lincoln international supermarket promises improvements after one-star hygiene rating

An international supermarket on Lincoln High Street has promised improvements after receiving a one star food hygiene rating.

Super Lincs was visited by a City of Lincoln Council inspector on July 22 this year and the rating was published last month.

It was deemed that improvement is needed in ‘hygienic food handling’ and major improvement is required in the ‘management of food safety’. The ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’ was rated as generally satisfactory.

When Super Lincs were first asked about the rating last month, it said: “I understand that we got a poor score for several reasons.

“A week ago, we had a review and everything that was damaged and not up to the correct standards has been approved.

“We will be constantly improving the quality of food hygiene and make sure that everything is up to the correct standards.”

A spokesperson for City of Lincoln Council said: “The Food Business Operator has positively engaged with and been cooperative with the council’s Food & Health Safety Team to introduce improvements that were needed to attain compliance.

“A revisit was carried out the 2 September 2022 and a considerable number of measures had been implemented with some structural improvements still outstanding, however, contractors have been booked in to complete this work.

“Staff training has been updated and hygiene is now at an appropriate standard. The Food Business Operator has been advised on how to apply for food hygiene rating rescore and on receipt of this application the business will be reinspected within a three month period and be food hygiene rated based on the inspection outcomes at that time.”

Super Lincs said this week that it applied for another revisit and claimed another was carried out during the morning of Monday, October 17.

The business added: “We have made improvements and we were told that we will have our five stars back based (on) how well everything is now.”