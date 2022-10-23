Lincoln man arrested over assault and sexual touching

Police are investigating reports of sexual touching and an assault in PopWorld, Lincoln in the early hours of Sunday morning (23 October).

At around 3am inside the nightclub, it was reported a male had approached a female victim and touched her bottom.

A while later, the male suspect approached the female victim outside PopWorld and a male in his 20s intervened and was subsequently assaulted. He sustained minor injuries.

We have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the assault and sexual touching. He remains in police custody.

If you have any other information that can assist our inquiries, we would like to hear from you. You can get in touch via 101 or by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 71 of 23 October.

Alternatively, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.