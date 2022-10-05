Lincoln train station closed as rail workers strike once again

Lincoln train station has been forced into temporary closure by strike action from trade unions on Wednesday, continuing their long-standing dispute and calling for better pay terms and working conditions.

The latest action started on Saturday, October 1, organised by the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association and ASLEF – which represents 96% of the country’s train drivers.

ASLEF argues that train companies have offered workers the equivalent of a real terms pay cut in line with inflation, and want a better wage package for the staff members it represents.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the median 2021 salary for train and tram drivers was £59,189. Comparably, for nurses it was some £28,000 less than that – at £31,093.

While there was no picket line visible at Lincoln rail station on Wednesday, a large sign was placed in the entrance door confirming that there would be no trains running to or from Lincoln for the entire day.

2022 has been the year of rail strikes across the UK, as workers within the public transport industry take a stand over wages, work conditions and job security.

Unions such as the rail, Maritime and Transport Union, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, Unite, and ASLEF have been calling for assurances that their members’ jobs at train companies will be safe, along with increased pay and better working conditions.

A further day of industrial action has been planned for Saturday, October 8, rounding off this batch of strikes at the beginning of October.

National Rail Enquiries has updated the timetables for those needing train travel during the strike action, with limited services across the country.

The strikes were supposed to take place in the middle of September, but news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing put a halt to those plans, as unions delayed as a mark of respect.

Industrial action has taken place in the rail sector almost on a monthly basis since June, sparking the largest rail dispute since the 1980s – and there is still no end in sight.

Gary Walsh, East Midlands Route Director for Network Rail, said at the time of the announcement of October strikes: “I can only apologise for the limited service we’re able to offer passengers as once again, we’re impacted by another round of industrial action.

“Unfortunately, we’re asking passengers to only travel by train if it’s absolutely necessary. Those who do need to travel should plan ahead, check their journey and expect significant disruption.”