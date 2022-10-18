Lincolnshire designer brings daughter to red carpet of BFI London Film Festival
She wore another of her sustainable gowns
A Lincolnshire fashion designer, known as the Greta Thunberg of the wedding dress world, dazzled in an eco-friendly gown on the red carpet alongside her aspiring ballerina daughter at the BFI London Film Festival.
Sanyukta Shrestha, from Hagworthingham, is no stranger to seeing her work on red carpets, having actresses wear her dresses at the Oscars and BAFTAs, as well as recently witnessing Top Gun: Maverick co-star Yasmina El-Abd with one of her sustainable gowns on for the film premiere.
On Saturday, October 15 she returned to the red carpet for the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall, and she brought a guest that is very close to home.
Rocking synchronised pink and black dresses, Sanyukta and her daughter Ameya, 8, were snapped on the red carpet for Pinocchio’s world premiere at the festival – which saw A-listers such as Cate Blanchett make an appearance.
Her look consisted of a pink and black puffed sleeved asymmetric corset gown, made from recycled vegan silk and bamboo handcrafted in Nepal by empowering women through sustainable projects.
The Nepalese-born designer was also joined by her agent Abi Kingsley-Parker of the Boston-based AKP Management, who also put on one of Sanyukta’s eco dresses.
It is bold decisions like this that have earned Sanyukta the tag of Green Goddess in the fashion industry, as she continues to champion sustainability and an adoration of the planet within her innovative designs.
Her ‘Pippa gown’ wedding dress made of 40-year-old newspaper clippings earned a prestigious spot at Bath’s Fashion Museum earlier this year – brushing shoulders with the liked of Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Kenzo Takada.
Pinocchio, directed by the Academy Award winning Guillermo del Toro, will be released in select cinemas and theatres in November, before coming to Netflix on December 9. It stars the likes of Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett and Ron Perlman.