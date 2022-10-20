Lorry driver told to expect jail for death of popular Lincoln dad

A lorry driver who admitted causing the death of a “popular husband and father” following a road collision in North Hykeham has been warned to expect jail.

David Costin, 36, of Welton Gardens, Lincoln, today (Thurs) pleaded guilty to a charge of causing the death of Adam Morgan by careless driving when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The court heard Costin was driving a Scania large goods vehicle when the collision occurred on 12 July last year.

Mr Morgan died over a week later on 21 July.

Siward James-Moore, defending Costin, said he was a man of good character and asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a probation report.

Mr James-Moore told the court it was a case where Mr Costin veered off the road to avoid a hazard which wasn’t there and then suffered a problem with a broken axle.

The court heard Costin now faced a driving ban of at least 12 months which Mr James-Moore asked not to be imposed until he is sentenced.

“It was a misjudgment case rather than reckless,” Mr James-Moore added.

Recorder Simon King agreed to adjourn sentence for the preparation of a probation report and not to impose an interim driving ban, but warned Costin a custodial sentence was likely.

Recorder King said: “I’m sure Mr Costin has been advised a person who has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving is likely to receive a custodial sentence.

“However he is a man of good character and is entitled to a report.”

Costin was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on 9 December.

Police said the lorry driver was uninjured in the collision which happened on Meadow Lane, North Hykeham, just before 2pm on July 12.

Mr Morgan was taken to hospital and died a few days later.

A month afterwards his family released a statement paying tribute to him.

Mr Morgan became a co-owner of Ribs ‘n’ Bibs American restaurant on The Strait in Lincoln back in 2013, and his family described him as ‘determined and dedicated’ with his work.

They said: “Adam had two very important passions in life – his family and food!

“He was a loving and loyal husband for 20 years and a loving father to his three beautiful children, Faith, 15, Kai, 12, and Luca, nine, who he cherished and nurtured with all his love, care and support.

“Adam was charming and had such strength of character that shone through as soon as you met him. He was determined, dedicated, and followed his heart in life, and this became very apparent when he co-owned Ribs ‘n’ Bibs American restaurant, on The Strait in 2013. His passion and desire for ribs and chicken wings, was elevated to a whole new level!

“Sadly, his loss has cracked our family wide open and made us realise how fragile and precious life is and how everything can change in a moment and never be the same. Ad/Dad you are forever in our thoughts and hearts.”