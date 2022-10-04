Man arrested in Skegness admits killing his brother in Coventry

A man who was arrested in Skegness as part of a murder investigation in Coventry has admitted killing his brother and then assaulting his ill mother at her home in the West Midlands city.

Steven Barnes pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility for the killing of his brother and attempted wounding of his mother.

His brother Paul Hawkesford-Barnes was found dead at the address in Hopedale Close with head and upper body injuries.

West Midlands Police said these were consistent with the 57-year-old being subjected to a sustained assaulted and a blood-stained, damaged guitar was found nearby.

His mother – aged in her 80s and suffering with dementia – was found with facial injuries. She has since sadly died but not as a result of her injuries.

They were discovered by a carer for Barnes’ mother who also received support from family members – including Barnes – who stayed with her overnight due to her poor health. However, he had struggled with caring for her.

Barnes, of Telfer Road, Coventry, was arrested after he presented at a police station in Skegness on March 15 – the same day as the grim discovery of Paul’s body.

The 64-year-old admitted the charges at Leamington Justice Centre on September 30. He was remanded in custody ahead of being sentenced on November 18.

The family of Paul Hawkesford-Barnes previously said in a statement: “I don’t know what I can say that would ever describe the impact of the loss of Paul to me, our daughters, his two older children and our family.

“We are devastated and life will never be the same again. It helps somewhat to read all the lovely comments people have written about him, he was loved by everyone that knew him.”