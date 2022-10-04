2 seconds ago

Man assaulted by woman in Grimsby supermarket car park

The Morrisons car park on Hillmore Road in Grimsby. | Photo: Google Street View

Officers investigating an assault are appealing for information following an incident on Wednesday 31 August.

It is reported that an altercation occurred between a man and woman in Morrisons car park on Hillmore Road, Grimsby at approximately 6:30pm.

The woman is then believed to have approached the man as he entered his vehicle and assaulted him.

Thankfully, the man wasn’t seriously injured as a result of the incident.

​Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to contact us on 101, quoting log 432 of 31 August.