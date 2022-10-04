Man assaulted by woman in Grimsby supermarket car park
Officers investigating an assault are appealing for information following an incident on Wednesday 31 August.
It is reported that an altercation occurred between a man and woman in Morrisons car park on Hillmore Road, Grimsby at approximately 6:30pm.
The woman is then believed to have approached the man as he entered his vehicle and assaulted him.
Thankfully, the man wasn’t seriously injured as a result of the incident.
Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to contact us on 101, quoting log 432 of 31 August.